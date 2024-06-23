NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
10. Immanuel Quickley, Restricted
Heading into the NBA offseason, there's an overwhelming belief that Immanuel Quickley is going to get a huge contract offer from the Toronto Raptors, as he should. As a stand-out star for the New York Knicks, it became clear that they could not give him the contract extension that he was going to command on the open market. Once that became clear, the Knicks decided to include him in the trade package for OG Anunoby just before this past year's NBA Trade Deadline.
The Raptors took a chance on Quickley and he has not disappointed in his short time with the team. In an even bigger role in Toronto, Quickley has continued to be as productive of a player as he was with the Knicks. As he prepares to be a full-time start moving forward, the Raptors are going to give him the money he deserves with a huge contract.
At this point, he deserves it. It would be surprising if Quickley considering any outside offer sheets this summer. This is the type of deal that gets done pretty quickly, no pun intended, once free agency begins.
Prediction: Toronto Raptors