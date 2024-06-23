NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
9. Malik Monk, Unrestricted
After a slow start to his career with the Charlotte Hornets, Malik Monk has truly found his footing over the last few years of his career. With the Sacramento Kings, he's certainly found a new home. Officially, Monk and the Kings have agreed to a new four-year deal that will certainly have some repercussions across the league. But now that Monk is locked up for the foreseeable future, you can't help but wonder how this will impact the Kings and some of the moves that they may have to make now.
Coming off a career year in which he averaged 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field off the bench, the Kings needed to lock Monk up. If not Sacramento, there was going to be another team that was going to be willing to pay him the big-money deal. I'm sure both Monk and the Kings are glad to have gotten something done before the start of free agency.
Monk is one of the great success stories of the NBA in recent years. And you can't help but feel happy for him and the Kings.
Prediction: Sacramento Kings (already agreed upon)