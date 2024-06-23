NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
7. DeMar DeRozan, Unrestricted
With the fire sale that is currently taking place with the Chicago Bulls, I can't help but wonder if the chances of DeMar DeRozan re-signing with the team are long gone. I don't understand how re-signing in Chicago makes sense for DeRozan or the Bulls. That's why, in the end, as the Bulls continue to retool their roster, the more DeRozan is going to look at other options this summer. And one option that could make sense for DerRozan is joining a team like the Miami Heat. In what would have to be a sign-and-trade, the Bulls could send DeRozan to the Heat in exchange for a young player and a salary filler.
Even though he may not be the best fit on the team, DeRozan is still a highly productive player at this point in his career. And if the Heat aren't able to land another big name via trade this offseason, there's a scenario in which they end up having to "settle" for
If DeRozan is willing to sign a short deal, perhaps a 1+1 or a 2-year deal, this is the type of marriage that could end up working for both sides.
Prediction: Miami Heat