NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
6. James Harden, Unrestricted
After trading for James Harden at the start of last season, it was pretty clear that there was no turning back for the LA Clippers. They got in the business of Harden and knew exactly what awaited them this summer - paying him a large deal. At this point, it would be shocking if Harden and the Clippers didn't agree to some sort of contract this summer. Harden could sniff around other options but I do believe that the Clippers want to keep their core together. Whether that ends up being the right move or not remains to be seen. But that appears to be LA's plan heading into the offseason.
Either way, it'll be interesting to see what Harden's new contract with LA could end up looking like. Even though Harden is still a good and productive player at this point in his career, he is coming off one of the least productive seasons of his career. Heading into his age-35 season, we don't know exactly what his future is going to look like in the league.
In the end, I imagine he'll sign a 2-3-year contract with the Clippers to keep the core intact heading into next season.
Prediction: LA Clippers