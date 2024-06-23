NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
5. Pascal Siakam, Unrestricted
In what came as a surprise to no one, the Indiana Pacers and Pascal Siakam have already agreed to a new four-year max deal. After the Pacers traded for Siakam at the NBA Trade Deadline, it was a near-foregone conclusion that Siakam was going to be a mainstay with the Pacers. He's clearly a big part of their future and emerged as one of the biggest reasons why they made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season. If the Pacers are going to continue to be a threat in the East moving forward, a big part of that will be Siakam's consistent play.
As the Pacers head into the offseason, it'll be a huge help to have Siakam already locked up. Now the Pacers will be able to brainstorm on how to continue to surround this core with capable supporting players. Indiana was a bit ahead of schedule this past season and it'll be interesting to see what next year holds for the team.
Either way, Siakam is locked up for the foreseeable future in a Pacers uniform. This is a great start to the offseason for Indiana.
Prediction: Indiana Pacers (already agreed upon)