NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
3. Paul George, Player option
Over the last few weeks, there has been some speculation that Paul George could end up flirting with a few teams in free agency this summer. He's free to sign wherever he wishes and that's a very real possibility. However, in the end, I truly believe that PG is going to eventually find his way back to the LA Clippers. It's been widely reported that the Clippers want to keep their core together heading into next season and if that's indeed the case, it would make zero sense to keep Kawhi Leonard and James Harden around just to let PG walk in free agency.
There could be some kicking and screaming in the process, but I do predict that PG is going to re-sign with the Clippers this offseason. I'm not sure if he's going to get the money and length he's looking for in a new deal, but I imagine his new contract is going to be something that works out for both sides.
At the end of the day, the NBA is a business. Still, I do believe that PG wants to be in LA and the Clippers give him the only realistic chance of playing there.
Prediction: LA Clippers