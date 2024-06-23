NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
2. LeBron James, Player option
There's nothing LeBron James loves to do more than cast doubt about his future. And that's what he's trying to do as the NBA offseason quickly approaches. Even though LeBron is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract, there aren't many who believe he has any desire to leave Los Angeles. At this point in his career, it wouldn't make much sense for LeBron to pack up and start a new chapter of his career with a new franchise. He's going to re-sign with the Lakers. The only questions revolve around what his next - and perhaps final - contract could look like.
LeBron is going to be 40 years old this season and may only have a couple of years left of playing in the NBA. He's likely going to be in a good position to play alongside his son Bronny James, who could very well be drafted by the Lakers. If LeBron can pressure the Lakers into acquiring another difference-maker this offseason, he will likely have everything he could want in Los Angeles.
It would make little sense for LeBron to switch teams at this point in his career. That's the biggest reason why I don't believe LeBron is leaving Los Angeles. He's going to retire a Laker.
Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers