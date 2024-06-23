NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
46. Alec Burks, Unrestricted
A quality and productive player for the majority of his career, it was a bit surprising that the extremely thin New York Knicks couldn't carve out a spot for Alec Burks this past season. Nevertheless, there's a growing expectation that he's going to openly test free agency this summer. At this point, it would be surprising to see him back in a Knicks uniform next season. And that's not a knock on either side. It simply didn't work out. As he prepares for free agency, the 32-year-old Burks should have a strong market for him.
Before he was traded to the Knicks at the trade deadline, Burks was averaging 13 points on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range in 43 games for the Detroit Pistons. While he has his inconsistencies on the defensive end of the floor, Burks is still a player with the potential to be an everyday rotation player.
One team that could make sense for Burks is the Philadelphia 76ers. As they prepare to completely revamp their supporting cast around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Burks could emerge this offseason as a potential supporting piece.
Prediction: Philadelphia 76ers