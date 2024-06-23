NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
1. Tyrese Maxey, Restricted
It's actually amazing how far Tyrese Maxey has come and evolved since being the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. As somewhat of an afterthought in 2020 as a draft prospect, Maxey has risen to the heights of being a headlining name of an NBA Free Agency class. Coming off the best season of his career, Maxey averaged 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range. To say that he's not a star at this point in his career is a flat-out lie. He's been a godsend for the Sixers and will be a big part of their success moving forward.
There's no ifs, ands, or buts about where Maxey is going to sign this offseason. Even if he wanted to test the free-agency waters, the Sixers would have the ability to match any offer sheet he would sign. But that's not happening because Philadelphia is going to give him a max contract this summer - as he deserves.
If the Sixers end up making a deep run in the NBA Playoffs next season or perhaps even winning an NBA championship in the next few years, Maxey will be one of the biggest reasons why.
Prediction: Philadelphia 76ers