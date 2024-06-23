NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
45. Patrick Beverley, Unrestricted
Even though the stat sheet never truly told the entire story, Patrick Beverley emerged as an important piece for the Milwaukee Bucks toward the end of the season. He's not a perfect role player at this point in his career, considering his lack of size for a guard, but with the leadership that he brings to the locker room and on the basketball court, it's easy to see why Beverley could emerge as an intriguing piece for any contender looking for depth heading into the NBA offseason. For the Bucks, I'd be shocked if they didn't work hard in trying to re-sign Beverley this summer.
Especially because the move wouldn't be all that costly, the Bucks should explore re-signing Beverley this offseason. In fact, I predict that's exactly what will end up happening. Unless Beverley is given the opportunity to play for another contender that he'd be more comfortable with, the Bucks could be an appealing spot for him.
Likely with just a year or two left in his NBA career, as a soon-to-be 36-year-old, the Bucks may give him the best shot to add an NBA Championship to his resume before he hangs up the sneakers.
Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks