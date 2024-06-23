NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
44. Precious Achiuwa, Restricted
After being traded from the Toronto Raptors to the New York Knicks, Precious Achiuwa didn't exactly find a consistent role with the team. There were times in which Achiuwa truly made an impact for the Knicks, especially after the injuries they sustained to the frontcourt, but if I had to guess, I'd assume that he's going to enter the offseason with the intent of testing his free agency market. If that does end up being so, there could be plenty of options for Achiuwa on the open market.
With the potential to be a productive and consistent backup, Achiuwa could be considered a viable option for a contender looking for depth.
Looking at the landscape of teams that could emerge as potential suitors, I can't help but feel as if the Denver Nuggets could emerge as a landing spot for Achiuwa. Especially if he does end up signing for a cheaper deal in free agency. The Nuggets could use some depth in the frontcourt and Achiuwa could be a fit for the team.
Prediction: Denver Nuggets