NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
43. Naji Marshall, Unrestricted
The New Orleans Pelicans have some big questions to answer this summer. But one of the "other" decisions that Pelicans will have to make this offseason centers around Naji Marshall. As a player that could hit the free agency market, New Orleans will have to weigh its options about his future with the team.
Even though the Pelicans do have a bit of a surplus of wings on their roster at the moment, that could quickly change if they end up trading Brandon Ingram this offseason. And if they do, it would make sense for New Orleans to keep a player like Marshall around. Even after taking a bit of a step back in production and role this past season, Marshall still managed to average seven points and four rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
With as much uncertainty that revolves around the Pelicans at the moment, there's reason to believe that it would be in the best interest of both sides to keep this partnership going beyond this season.
Prediction: New Orleans Pelicans