NBA Rumors: Predicting where the top 50 free agents will sign this offseason
42. De'Anthony Melton, Unrestricted
In an ideal world, the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to add another All-Star level player to help the team take a significant step forward in the Eastern Conference. Heading into the NBA offseason, that will be the priority for the Sixers. Whether or not they can find the right piece remains to be seen, but the Sixers are likely going to explore every avenue to improve their roster. No matter what the Sixers end up doing, De'Anthony Melton could still emerge as a fit for the team.
Melton's season ended abruptly due to an injury but he was productive for the Sixers when he was healthy for the team. Before the injury, Melton was averaging 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game on 36 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's also a plus defender who offered help in the backcourt.
Even if the Sixers end up retooling the roster around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, as they hope to, there could still be a place for Melton as a supporting piece. If the price is right, I fully expect Melton to be back with the Sixers next season.
Prediction: Philadelphia 76ers