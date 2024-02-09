NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 most impactful buyout candidates after trade deadline
With the NBA Trade Deadline officially in the books, we now shift our attention to the potential buyout market that could arise.
4. Kyle Lowry, Charlotte Hornets
Starting out the season on the Miami Heat, it quickly became apparent that Kyle Lowry's contract was going to be used as an asset heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. A few weeks before the deadline, the Heat traded Lowry and a future first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Terry Rozier. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, the Hornets shopped Lowry on the trade market but couldn't find a deal.
Now that the trade deadline has passed, the expectation is that Lowry is a prime buyout candidate. At this point, it would be surprising if Lowry ever plays a game in a Hornets uniform. Lowry is going to find his way to free agency and will have the ability to catch on with a contender before the start of the playoffs.
Lowry could have his pick of teams, starting with the Philadelphia 76ers. Lowry is from Philly and the fact that the Sixers traded away Patrick Beverley at the deadline tells you all you need to know about their confidence in landing a backup guard via the buyout market. Maybe Lowry ends up being that player.