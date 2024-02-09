NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 most impactful buyout candidates after trade deadline
With the NBA Trade Deadline officially in the books, we now shift our attention to the potential buyout market that could arise.
3. PJ Tucker, LA Clippers
As a player that many expected to be traded by the deadline, PJ Tucker automatically emerges as a potential buyout candidate. It's far from a certainty that Tucker will find his way to the buyout market, especially considering that it's already been reported that he's unlikely to strongly push for a buyout, but if he does end up agreeing to one, there's no question that he could emerge as one of the most sought-after forwards.
Since being part of the James Harden trade package, Tucker hasn't played much with the Clippers so far this season. He's only appeared in 12 games and is only averaging one point per game on 29 percent shooting from the field. Even at this late stage of his career, you'd have to imagine that Tucker could still offer something to a team in the right situation.
The Clippers simply haven't been the right situation for Tucker. At 38 years old, Tucker may only have one more year left in his career. You'd hate not for him to be able to get to a situation where he could end on a high note. Maybe he does end up on the buyout market and perhaps he doesn't.