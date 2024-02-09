NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 most impactful buyout candidates after trade deadline
With the NBA Trade Deadline officially in the books, we now shift our attention to the potential buyout market that could arise.
2. Marcus Morris, San Antonio Spurs
As part of the original James Harden to the LA Clippers deal, Marcus Morris spent nearly all of this season with the Philadelphia 76ers where he struggled to find his footing next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. In 37 games, Morris averaged seven points on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. He never looked quite right with the Sixers and it was no surprise he ended up being moved at the NBA Trade Deadline. Originally traded to the Indiana Pacers (as part of the Buddy Hield deal), Morris was then shipped to the San Antonio Spurs just before the deadline.
With the Spurs in the middle of a rebuild, you can't imagine they made this deal with the intention that he would ever suit up for the team. Instead, Morris is likely going to be bought out by San Antonio where he could then sign with a contender. Even though Morris is no longer the two-way difference-maker he once was, he's still a rotation-level player at this point in his career.
Any team that is looking for help and versatility in the frontcourt should look no further than Morris. There's a chance he ends up being the best buyout option of all the versatile bigs across the league.