NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 most impactful buyout candidates after trade deadline
With the NBA Trade Deadline officially in the books, we now shift our attention to the potential buyout market that could arise.
1. Spencer Dinwiddie, Toronto Raptors
It should come as no surprise to see Spencer Dinwiddie as the No. 1 player on this list. It's actually surprising that a contender didn't come around to make a competitive offer for him via trade. In the end, the Brooklyn Nets weren't the right situation for him and it was probably in his best interest to find his way to a new situation. The Toronto Raptors weren't the right situation for him either and he's going to have an opportunity to sign with nearly any team he wants to in free agency.
There's an expectation that the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are going to be at the front of the line for Dinwiddie. It'll be interesting to see if Dinwiddie makes his mind up quickly or if he truly allows the market for himself to settle. Either way, there's no question he could have the biggest impact of all the buyout candidates.
Before he was traded by the Nets, Dinwiddie was averaging 13 points and six assists per game on 39 percent shooting from the field. Despite the somewhat down numbers, he's still a player who has much left in the tank at just 30 years old.