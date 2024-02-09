NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 most impactful buyout candidates after trade deadline
With the NBA Trade Deadline officially in the books, we now shift our attention to the potential buyout market that could arise.
12. Robin Lopez, Sacramento Kings
As a late NBA Trade Deadline deal, the Milwaukee Bucks traded seldom-used Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings as a salary dump, likely in an attempt to open a roster spot. Lopez isn't expected to play for the Kings and will find his way to the buyout market. Lopez will join a pretty strong buyout market over the course of the next couple of weeks. Lopez only appeared in 16 games total for the Bucks this season and averaged four minutes per appearance.
From the onset, it was clear that Lopez wasn't going to find much of a role with the Bucks. That said, that doesn't mean there can't be another that has a use for his services. Lopez is one of the last true 7-footers in the league and could theoretically play a role as a backup center for a contending team in need of size.
It's unfortunate that the Bucks split the Lopez brothers but perhaps there's a bigger role out there for Robin. As one of the few true centers that is expected to hit the buyout market, you'd imagine that there's a team that will take the bait and sign him heading into the postseason.