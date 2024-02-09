Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 most impactful buyout candidates after trade deadline

With the NBA Trade Deadline officially in the books, we now shift our attention to the potential buyout market that could arise.

By Michael Saenz

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers / Tim Nwachukwu/GettyImages
12. Robin Lopez, Sacramento Kings

As a late NBA Trade Deadline deal, the Milwaukee Bucks traded seldom-used Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings as a salary dump, likely in an attempt to open a roster spot. Lopez isn't expected to play for the Kings and will find his way to the buyout market. Lopez will join a pretty strong buyout market over the course of the next couple of weeks. Lopez only appeared in 16 games total for the Bucks this season and averaged four minutes per appearance.

From the onset, it was clear that Lopez wasn't going to find much of a role with the Bucks. That said, that doesn't mean there can't be another that has a use for his services. Lopez is one of the last true 7-footers in the league and could theoretically play a role as a backup center for a contending team in need of size.

It's unfortunate that the Bucks split the Lopez brothers but perhaps there's a bigger role out there for Robin. As one of the few true centers that is expected to hit the buyout market, you'd imagine that there's a team that will take the bait and sign him heading into the postseason.

