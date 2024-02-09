NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 most impactful buyout candidates after trade deadline
With the NBA Trade Deadline officially in the books, we now shift our attention to the potential buyout market that could arise.
11. Seth Curry, Charlotte Hornets
Seth Curry's reunion with the Dallas Mavericks never truly felt right. During his first stint with Dallas, Curry broke out as a young player. This time around, he struggled to break the rotation and only appeared in 36 games while averaging less than 15 minutes per contest. Curry ended his third stint with the Mavericks by averaging four points on 36 percent shooting from 3-point range. At the NBA Trade Deadline, Curry was traded to the Charlotte Hornets as part of the Grant Williams for PJ Washington swap.
However, it wouldn't be surprising if Curry found his way to the buyout market. As a veteran player, Curry doesn't belong on the rebuilding Hornets. If Curry does find his way to the buyout market, he could emerge as a fit as a situational shooter. If there's one thing that Curry has consistently done over the course of his career, it's shoot the lights out of the basketball.
Curry is a 43 percent 3-point shooter and has never shot under 40 percent from distance over the course of a season (though, he's getting close to doing so this year). You'd have to imagine that with his shooting abilities, Curry will find a way on a contender.