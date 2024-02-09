NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 most impactful buyout candidates after trade deadline
With the NBA Trade Deadline officially in the books, we now shift our attention to the potential buyout market that could arise.
8. Reggie Bullock, Houston Rockets
In the final year of his contract, Reggie Bullock is a natural buyout candidate for the Houston Rockets. Considering he wasn't moved at the NBA Trade Deadline, it wouldn't be all that surprising if he ended up working a buyout agreement with the Rockets to make way for him to join a contender before the postseason. Partly due to injury, Bullock has only appeared in 20 games this season for the Rockets and is averaging just two points per game on 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
While Bullock may not even be in the Rockets' rotation when he's healthy, there's a chance that he could play a role for a playoff team down the stretch. Bullock's shooting prowess is something that could be of use down the stretch for a few other teams. If the Rockets get to a point where they want to be active in the buyout market, perhaps they'd waive Bullock in an attempt to open a roster spot.
A potential buyout of Bullock could be beneficial for both the player and the Rockets. We'll have to wait and see to see if it actually comes to fruition.