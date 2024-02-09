NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 most impactful buyout candidates after trade deadline
With the NBA Trade Deadline officially in the books, we now shift our attention to the potential buyout market that could arise.
7. Victor Oladipo, Memphis Grizzlies
After suffering a bad knee injury in the Miami Heat's postseason run a year ago, Victor Oladipo has yet to play in a game this season. Nevertheless, as he gets healthier and healthier, there's a chance that he could once again sign on with a team late in the season to make a charge. After being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies recently and then being waived, Oladipo will soon have the opportunity to sign with any team that he so wants.
Again, a lot of this is based on his health, but if he is close and inching slowly toward a return, it wouldn't be all that surprising if Oladipo decided to sign on with a contender for the remainder of the season. It'd have to be the right situation for both Oladipo and the contender. I'm not sure how many teams will want to burn a final roster spot on a player who may or may not be ready to play, but the option could be there.
Before his injury last season, Oladipo was looking better and better down the stretch for the Heat. If he can be that player again, there's no question he could be useful for a contender heading into the postseason.