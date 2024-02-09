NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 most impactful buyout candidates after trade deadline
With the NBA Trade Deadline officially in the books, we now shift our attention to the potential buyout market that could arise.
6. Evan Fournier, Detroit Pistons
Traded to the Detroit Pistons on NBA Trade Deadline day, there's at least a chance that Evan Fournier could find his way to the buyout market. I can't imagine he would have much value to the Pistons, especially considering he's in the final year of his contract, and could theoretically offer value as a bench option for a contender. Even though Fournier was not used much during the last year and a half with the New York Knicks, Fournier is still a player who can score the basketball and be a threat from the perimeter.
Fournier has played a combined 30 games in the last two seasons with the Knicks, but he's not far removed from averaging 14 points on 39 percent shooting from 3-point range while starting 80 games for New York. To say that Fournier can't play a small role in the right situation would be outlandish.
Fournier is still just 31 years old and could have something left in the tank. If he does end up being available to sign with a contender for the remainder of the season, it'll be interesting to see how the market develops.