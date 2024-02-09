NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 most impactful buyout candidates after trade deadline
With the NBA Trade Deadline officially in the books, we now shift our attention to the potential buyout market that could arise.
5. Danilo Gallinari, Detroit Pistons
There was a time when Danilo Gallinari would be one of the most sought-after players on this list. However, even at the ripe age of 35, who am I to say that he still can't provide some value to a contender down the stretch? Gallinari only appeared in six games for the Detroit Pistons this season, but he did show some signs of value in which he averaged seven points on 58 percent shooting from 3-point range.
For any team that is looking for an additional versatile big, Gallinari could be an option. If he's healthy, it would be surprising if Gallinari didn't get another shot to play for a contender before the end of the season. His 3-point prowess alone should open the door for him to get a shot on another team, assuming he is bought out by the Pistons.
Considering his age and injury history, there's a chance that this could be Gallinari's final year in the NBA. Wouldn't it be a great story if he managed to finish out his career on a high note?