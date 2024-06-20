NBA Rumors: Ranking 4 most likely outcomes for Klay Thompson in free agency
2. Klay Thompson gets max years and money from an outside team
There's likely going to come a time at some point this offseason in which Klay Thompson is going to have to look at himself in the mirror and seriously think about how he wants to handle himself in free agency. There's a good chance he'll have a strong offer sitting in front of him from an outside team like the Orlando Magic, and it may have everything he's looking for - max money and max years. But it won't be Golden State.
Klay will have to decide just what he wants to prioritize more at this point in his career - continuing his career in Golden State or getting the max money and years that he's seeking in free agency. Quite frankly, at this point, I'm not sure how he'll handle that decision.
Maybe it could push the Warriors to give him the offer that he's seeking, but what if it doesn't? Would Klay be willing to play the final chapter of his career in a place that isn't Golden State? At this point, there's at least a non-zero chance that the answer to that question is yes. And perhaps that's how his free-agency journey ends?