NBA Rumors: Ranking the 10 best low-risk, high-reward free-agency signings
9. Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings
The contract: 4 years, $78 million
It may not seem it at the surface but I'd argue that signing Malik Monk to a four-year extension worth a little under $20 million per season is considered a huge bargain deal that could end up paying huge dividends for the future. As the Sacramento Kings look to take a step forward in the Western Conference this season, it was clear that re-signing Monk was going to be considered a huge priority for the team heading into the offseason.
There is a little risk with this signing but the potential reward certainly outweighs it. At worst, Monk is a really good bench player who is going to play still a relatively big role for the team off the bench. At best, Monk is one of the best sixth men in the league and a borderline starter for the Kings.
The alternative of not re-signing Monk was not worth it for the Kings. This was a move that needed to get done and considering how good of a deal this could end up being for Sacramento, it could end up being remembered as one of the best low-risk, high-reward deals of the offseason.