NBA Rumors: Ranking the 10 best low-risk, high-reward free-agency signings
8. Caleb Martin, Philadelphia 76ers
The contract: 4 years, $32 million
The Philadelphia 76ers did an amazing job of rebuilding their roster into a championship contender this offseason. Aside from the big move for Paul George, the Sixers also made an interesting move for Caleb Martin. Prying him away from the Miami Heat could end up being one of the best moves of the offseason. If Martin can continue to build off his last two seasons in Miami, there's no reason to believe that he won't be able to carve out an important role for the Sixers this season.
Considering the contract he signed with the team, averaging just $8 million over the next four seasons, Martin's addition to the Sixers should be considered one of the better bargain deals of the summer.
In the right role, Martin has the potential to be an excellent supporting player. Playing alongside Joel Embiid, PG, and Tyrese Maxey, there's no reason why Martin can't excel as a rotation piece for the Sixers this season. Whether it's in a starter role or not, the Sixers won big in their signing of Martin this summer.