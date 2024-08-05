NBA Rumors: Ranking the 10 best low-risk, high-reward free-agency signings
6. Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers
The contract: 4 year , $58 million
The Indiana Pacers are fresh off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season. But in order to keep pace with the rest of the Eastern Conference, they had to make sure they cemented their foundation. Re-signing Obi Toppin was part of that heading into the offseason. Inking Toppin to a new deal that will pay him an average of less than $15 million per season for the next four years has to be considered a huge bargain.
For what Toppin can offer as the first big man off the bench for the Pacers, this is truly a low-risk deal. Add in the fact that Toppin is still growing as a player and an argument could be made that he still has another level left to reach in his development, and this deal looks better and better.
At 26 years old, Toppin is coming off the best season of his career to date with the Pacers and could be ready for an even bigger 2024-25. With the way he played down the stretch and in the playoffs, the Pacers clearly valued re-signing their bench big. Over the next few seasons, Toppin could end up having one of the more valuable contracts across the league.