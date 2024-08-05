NBA Rumors: Ranking the 10 best low-risk, high-reward free-agency signings
5. Tyus Jones, Phoenix Suns
The contract: 1 year, $3 million
What the Phoenix Suns have managed to do this offseason without much financial flexibility has been pretty impressive. Their best and perhaps most impactful move of the offseason has to be the signing of Tyus Jones, who will seemingly be the team's starting point guard to start the year. As a player who probably could've gotten a much richer deal somewhere else, the Suns signing Jones to a one-year, prove-it deal has to be considered one of the better bargain deals of the offseason.
This past season with Washington, Jones continued to prove that he has the ability to be a quality starting guard in the league. And as the Suns struggled with their starting backcourt this past season, with Bradley Beal playing out of position, Jones will likely get his chance to lead one of the most talented lineups in the league.
This signing could end up being a big win for both sides, with the Suns filling a huge area of need and Jones getting a shot to prove his worth in this league.