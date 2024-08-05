NBA Rumors: Ranking the 10 best low-risk, high-reward free-agency signings
4. Buddy Hield, Golden State Warriors
The contract: 2 years, $21 million
The Golden State Warriors started the offseason by letting Klay Thompson walk in free agency. After that, they quickly scrambled in trying to fill that void. Part of the moves Golden State made on that front included signing Buddy Hield to a relatively cheap two-year deal. If the Warriors handle this situation correctly, there's reason to believe that Hield could be one of the most underrated signings of the offseason.
It would be foolish to expect Hield to fill the void of Thompson alone, but his shooting is certainly going to be a part of Golden State's answer at the shooting guard position.
Even though Hield has struggled in recent years to find his footing with both the Indiana Pacers and then the Philadelphia 76ers, the potential that he continues to carry as an elite shooter makes this a worthy gamble for the Warriors. He has the potential to be lethal in the right system. If Steve Kerr can find the right role for him, this deal could end up being one of the best moves of the offseason.