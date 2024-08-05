NBA Rumors: Ranking the 10 best low-risk, high-reward free-agency signings
3. Saddiq Bey, Washington Wizards
The contract: 3 years, $20 million
For the most part, the Washington Wizards have had a pretty strong offseason. One of their best moves of the summer, at least in my opinion, includes taking a low-risk, high-reward gamble on Saddiq Bey. The Wizards inked the 25-year-old wing to a three-year, $20 million deal this summer. Even though Bey is still recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered in March, there's still reason to believe that this could end up being one of the better moves of the offseason.
ACL injuries are no longer the career death sentence that they once were in the past. Barring an unforeseen circumstance, Bey should recover quickly and get back to his previous form. The Wizards, who are still in the very early stages of their rebuild, could give him all the time he needs to recover. Bey may not look like himself until the 2025-26 season but even then, his potential was always something a rebuilding team should've taken a risk with.
With 3-and-D potential on the wing, Bey could emerge as a key part of the Wizards' build in the future. This move may not be one that pays dividends now but may look even better a year from now.