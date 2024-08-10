NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
5. Dejounte Murray is traded to New Orleans Pelicans
Whether anyone is willing to admit it or not, the New Orleans Pelicans made one of the bigger moves of the offseason by acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. And if the Pelicans end up keeping Brandon Ingram on the roster, at least to start the season, there's reason to believe that New Orleans could emerge as a potential dark horse threat to make some noise in the Western Conference. The Pelicans needed to shake up their roster this offseason and did so perfectly with the move for Murray.
Not only does he fit the team's win-now stance but he also gives the team options heading into the future next to Zion Williamson. Murray is one of the most underrated players in the league at the moment and after a polarizing two seasons in Atlanta, he will get a fresh start with a talented New Orleans squad.
As the new season inches closer, the Pelicans are certainly one team worth keeping an eye on.