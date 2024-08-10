NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
4. Klay Thompson signs with Dallas Mavericks
In the final few months before the end of last season, it was quickly becoming more and more apparent that there was going to be a very real chance that Klay Thompson was going to leave the Golden State Warriors in free agency. That's exactly what ended up transpiring. With plenty of options to choose from, Thompson ended up signing with the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks. Joining Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Dallas, the hope is that Thompson could emerge as a much-needed third option on the perimeter for the Mavs as they look to get over the NBA Finals hump this season.
Even though Thompson is no longer in the prime of his career, he could still prove to be a valuable difference-maker for the Mavs this season. Even though the rest of the Western Conference is also expected to be improved, the Mavs have put themselves in a great position to reemerge as a favorite.
Thompson will play a big role for the Mavs this season and if they can make another deep playoff run, there's no question his addition this offseason will be a big reason why.