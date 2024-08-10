NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
3. Mikal Bridges is traded to the New York Knicks
If it wasn't for compiling injuries, the New York Knicks likely make it to the Eastern Conference Finals. How much of a fight they would've given the Boston Celtics remains to be seen, but there's no question that New York made huge strides in their development as a team this season. One of the bigger moves made this offseason revolved around the Knicks going all-in on their current build by making the bold move for Mikal Bridges. As a player who could be viewed as a missing piece for the Knicks, many across the league are expecting big things from Bridges and the Knicks.
Bridges made most of his waves in the league as a supporting star and while he may have the talent to be much more than that, I believe he's going to thrive with the Knicks in that role once again.
If the Knicks can remain healthy this season, they should be improved heading into the new year. The addition of Bridges will be a big reason why.