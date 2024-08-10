NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
2. Paul George inks with Philadelphia 76ers
Heading into the offseason with the need to significantly upgrade their roster, the Philadelphia 76ers came through by making one of the bigger moves of the summer. The Sixers made a few good moves this offseason but their summer will be remembered by the signing of Paul George. As a player who will be expected to help Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey win an NBA Championship, George will have significant pressure on him after making the move from LA to Philadelphia.
How it will all work out for the Sixers remains to be seen but there's no question that the Sixers made the right move by signing George. Even at this point in his career, George is still one of the better two-way wings in the league. He should be a natural fit next to Maxey and Embiid.
As we inch closer to the start of the season, it's looking more and more like the Sixers are going to emerge as the second-best team in the East on paper. The addition of George is one big reason why.