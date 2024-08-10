NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
11. Tyus Jones joins stacked Phoenix Suns
In what could end up being remembered as one of the best moves of the NBA offseason, the Phoenix Suns managed to find their answer to their hole at the point guard position. In desperate need of a natural playmaker, the Suns entered the offseason with no financial flexibility and needed a miracle to land a starting-caliber point guard in free agency. It seems as if that's exactly what happened for the Suns as Tyus Jones passed up bigger offers in an attempt to join a special team.
During his time with the Washington Wizards this past season, Tyus Jones proved that he has the capability to be a starting point guard in the NBA. With the talent they already have on their roster, the Suns could be the perfect fit for Jones. Considering he doesn't have to carry much of the offensive production and could focus on playmaking, he could be in line for a special season in Phoenix - especially considering he's going to be playing with a chip on his shoulder.
It wasn't a "huge" move compared to some of the other moves on this list, but there's no question that Jones is going to have a huge impact on Phoenix this season.