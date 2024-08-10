NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
10. Lauri Markkanen signs 5-year extension with Utah Jazz
For much of the NBA offseason, there was much discussion about the possibility of the Utah Jazz trading Lauri Markkanen. Over the last few weeks, specifically, the Golden State Warriors were reportedly in talks trying to pry Markkanen away from Utah. In the end, instead of trading Markkanen, the Jazz elected to re-sign their rising star to a five-year extension. The move not only sets up the Jazz's future but also impacts the Warriors in a pretty big way. Without the big move for Markkanen, you can't help but wonder what lies ahead for the Warriors.
The Warriors are a team that is built to win a championship in theory but is lacking a star player next to Steph Curry that will truly catapult this team up the Western Conference standings. Markkanen was viewed as a player who could emerge as that link for the Warriors. At least for now, that no longer appears to be the case.
Where will the Warriors turn now? How will they proceed forward? Golden State has some big decisions to make and it's not clear how they're going to approach the rest of the offseason.