NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
9. Isaiah Hartenstein signs with OKC Thunder
A move that was praised by many across the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Isaiah Hartenstein away from the New York Knicks this offseason. Giving the big man a payday he couldn't refuse, the Thunder are now set up to enter the 2024-25 with plenty of versatility in the frontcourt. What their ultimate plan with Chet Holmgren and Hartenstein will be remains to be seen but, at the very least, the Thunder will have plenty of options. If nothing else, the Thunder may have signed one of the best backup bigs in the league.
At best, the Thunder may have the best - and most versatile - frontcourt in the league between Jalen Williams, Holmgren, and Hartenstein. Coming off an impressive playoff run in which he emerged as the best big for the Knicks, Hartenstein still may not have even hit his ceiling as a player. That's what the Thunder have to be betting on.
The bottom line is that the Thunder improved their frontcourt. And with the added depth, the Thunder will have the talent to compete with any team in the West.