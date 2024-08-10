NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
8. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets paid by Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic emerged as one of the most exciting young teams in the league this past season. Making a return to the postseason for the first time in four years, the Magic nearly pulled off the first-round upset of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though they fell short, it was clear that Orlando was a rising team in the Eastern Conference. Heading into the offseason, the Magic were a team many identified as one that would make a splash move. That's exactly what happened when they signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets.
As one of the most underrated two-way guards in the league, KCP will add an element that the Magic was missing in the backcourt this past season. I'm not sure if KCP makes the Magic a championship contender this season, but if their young core continues to develop, perhaps this is a team that could take another step forward this season.
The Magic improved their roster and will be a problem once again in the Eastern Conference this season.