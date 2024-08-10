NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
7. DeMar DeRozan joins the Sacramento Kings
In one of the more unexpected moves of the NBA offseason, the Sacramento Kings acquired DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. DeRozan got his last big payday and the Kings added a premier offensive-minded guard who should be able to take some pressure off of Sacramento's offensive core. After a season in which they took a bit of a step back in the West, the Kings entered the offseason with a priority of upgrading their roster on some level.
The addition of DeRozan will give the team another element that they didn't have on the wing last season. How great of a fit DeRozan will end up being next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis remains to be seen, but it's hard to criticize Sacramento for making the gamble on DeRozan as a talent.
At least on paper, the Kings should be better heading into next season. Whether the move for DeRozan will be good enough to help them emerge as a true contender in the West next season is the big question.