NBA Rumors: Ranking the 14 most impactful league-altering offseason moves
6. Oklahoma City Thunder trade Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso
After losing at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals, the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder wasted little time in making a move to upgrade their roster. In what ended up being the first real splash of the NBA offseason, the Thunder acquired Alex Caruso in exchange for Josh Giddey in a deal with the Chicago Bulls. Looking for added help in the backcourt next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Caruso seems like a natural fit for the team on paper. His two-way ability in the backcourt will be a welcomed sight and considering Giddey's awkward fit on the team this past season, it was a move that needed to be made.
This is a move that is simple to forget considering it happened so early in the offseason, but there's a chance it ends up being one of the more impactful moves of the summer. Caruso is right at the peak of his playing career and continued to make strides in his offensive game this past season.
While his counting stats won't improve much, if at all, this season, his impact will certainly play a large role in the Thunder's ability to take another step forward in the Western Conference.