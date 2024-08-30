NBA Rumors: Ranking the 7 most overpaid 'star' players in the league
Looking at the landscape of the league, it's amazing how much the finances have changed in just the past 10 seasons. Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, the highest-paid player in the NBA was Kobe Bryant. Not surprising. However, it is when you consider the number. During that season, Kobe was on the books for just $23.5 million. In comparison to today's game, that number has certainly ballooned.
Heading into this season, the highest-paid player is Stephen Curry who will be making $55.7 million. It'll be interesting to see how contracts look in the next 10 years, but the growth that the NBA has seen in the last few years is extraordinary. Naturally, as the figures continue to quickly grow, there are going to be some overpaid players. As we inch closer to the start of the year, we rank seven of the most overpaid star players in the league.
7. Jaylen Brown
2024 salary: $49.2 million
Including Jaylen Brown on this list is not necessarily a shot at him but it's pretty insane to think that he's the 10th highest-paid player in the league heading into this season. For as good of a player as Brown is, he's not a top-10 player in the league and is slightly overpaid. The fact that he's not even the best player on his roster makes this so.
Brown is a really good player but is probably overpaid by $5-10 million compared to the rest of the league.