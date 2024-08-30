NBA Rumors: Ranking the 7 most overpaid 'star' players in the league
5. Karl-Anthony Towns
2024 salary: $49.2 million
The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the bigger surprises in the NBA last season but there are still plenty of questions that the team needs to answer about their future. The biggest of which revolves around Karl-Anthony Towns and the fact that he's a top 10 highest-paid player in the league and that his contract is only going to increase over the next four seasons. That's a problem for a team that will be trying to surround Anthony Edwards with more talent over the next couple of seasons.
Right now, KAT is getting paid like a superstar and may not even be playing at an All-Star level. Sure, KAT is, on paper, one of the most talented power forwards in the league. But, too often than not, he leaves much to be desired when it comes to consistency on both ends of the floor.
Because of that, KAT is naturally one of the most overpaid players in the league. At his lowest of lows, there was chatter about KAT having the worst contract in the league. I'm not sure if I'd label him with that, but that's not ideal that it was even a debate in the first place.