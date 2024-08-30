NBA Rumors: Ranking the 7 most overpaid 'star' players in the league
4. Rudy Gobert
2024 salary: $43.8 million
Over the past seven years, Rudy Gobert has won four of the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year awards. But, for one reason or another, by the end of the season, he's a player who is often run off the court by the opposition in crucial moments. And at least to me, that's a problem. As one of the highest-paid players in the league, Gobert has to be reliable in key moments. Throughout his career, he's never been that. That, coupled with his offensive inconsistencies, makes him one of the most overpaid stars in the league.
I'm not saying Gobert isn't one of the best defenders in the league; he is. However, to say he should be paid as one of the top 15 players in the league is an entirely different question that I can't completely agree with.
Add in the fact that he's playing a position that the league is slowly moving away from and Gobert is certainly worthy of finding himself on this list.