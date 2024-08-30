NBA Rumors: Ranking the 7 most overpaid 'star' players in the league
3. Zach LaVine
2024 salary: $43 million
It's no surprise to see Zach LaVine on this list. He's on a rich deal and it's safe to say he hasn't had the impact that a $40-plus million player should have. From a talent perspective, there's an argument to be made that LaVine is worth the money. However, when you consider he's better suited as a No. 2 or 3, it makes sense why he's so high on this list. LaVine is probably like $10 million overpaid. The biggest question of late revolves around whether he's a winning player. Right now, I can't say either way, and that's the biggest problem.
In today's rising market, LaVine's contract won't look that bad in a couple of years. But I also believe his lack of trade market tells a strong story - and it's that the rest of the league seems to agree that he's also a bit overpaid. The fact that the Chicago Bulls can't find a trade partner is not encouraging.
It is quite unfortunate considering how talented LaVine is. But that's the nature of the NBA - you're often judged in comparison to your market.