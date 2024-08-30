NBA Rumors: Ranking the 7 most overpaid 'star' players in the league
2. Bradley Beal
2024 salary: $50.2 million
When John Wall fell out of grace with the Washington Wizards, it was Bradley Beal who was supposed to emerge as the new face of the Washington Wizards. While he was a good player for the team, he never truly grew into that role for the franchise. But that didn't stop them from giving him one of the richest deals in NBA history back in 2022. Because Beal's game has taken a bit of a step back in recent years, he's naturally become considered one of the most overpaid players in today's game.
For Beal, it's mostly about his inconsistencies on the court due to his injury history. Beal hasn't played 60 games in a regular season in four years and it had a real impact on the Phoenix Suns this past season. Beal is still a very good player but he's rarely 100 percent and for a player who is getting paid as much as he is, that's not good enough.
Beal is one of the highest-paid players in the league and there should be more output than his teams have been getting in recent years.