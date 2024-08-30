NBA Rumors: Ranking the 7 most overpaid 'star' players in the league
1. Ben Simmons
2024 salary: $40.3 million
I don't think anyone would argue that of all the "star" scale contracts that are out there in the NBA, Ben Simmons is the one player who would be considered the most overrated. He's slated to make $40.3 million in the final year of his contract and there's no guarantee he even hits the floor this season - even more so considering the Brooklyn Nets are pivoting toward a rebuild. In defense of Simmons, over the past few years, he's struggled with injuries. But one big concern with Simmons is that even when he has been healthy, he's left much to be desired.
Simmons only appeared in 15 games last season and has missed a combined 107 regular season games in the past two years. Simmons deserved the contract he signed back in 2020 but there's no question it has evolved into one of the worst contracts in the league due to his inconsistencies.
There's a very good chance that Simmons could be out of the league in a couple of years. It's quite unfortunate considering the trajectory his career was on just a few years ago.