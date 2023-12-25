NBA Rumors: A return date revealed for suspended Warriors star Draymond Green?
Similar to last season, the Golden State Warriors find themselves in an early-season hole heading into the turn of the new year. The Warriors eventually figured it out last year and made a run to the conference semifinals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Warriors are going to follow that same path to salvage their season, they have plenty to work to do between now and the end of the season.
The first step may be getting Draymond Green back. Draymond, who is currently serving his second suspension of the season, has long been considered the heart and soul of the Warriors. His versatility on the defensive end of the floor and vocal presence in the locker room have historically been crucial to Golden State's success as a team. If the Warriors are going to make a run in the second half of the season, they're going to need him back as soon as possible.
The good news is that his return could be sooner than perhaps most expect. According to a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Draymond is expected to miss between 11-13 games, "barring any setbacks."
When could Draymond Green return to the Golden State Warriors' lineup?
If that timeline is accurate, that would estimate Draymond's potential return somewhere between January 5 against the Detroit Pistons and January 7 against the Toronto Raptors. That's the timeframe of an 11-13-game suspension.
Interestingly enough, the Warriors have been able to survive without Draymond after his most recent suspension. The Warriors are 5-1 in their last six games heading into a huge Christmas Day clash with the Denver Nuggets.
There are encouraging signs from the Warriors over the past two weeks but they're certainly going to need all hands on deck heading into the new year. And that includes Draymond. For as much of a headache as he's been at times this season for the Warriors, he's an incredibly important part of their success.
If there is any bright side to this entire situation, it's the fact that Jonathan Kuminga is getting some valuable run as a starter in place of Draymond. Maybe that ends up helping the Warriors immensely heading into the push toward the postseason.
Either way, it appears that the Warriors are getting Draymond back sooner rather than later. And if he is rejuvenated and in the right mindset, maybe the Warriors can take off and make a move up the West standings.