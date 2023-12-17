NBA Rumors: Rival teams trying to poach Golden State Warriors players amid struggles
Will the Golden State Warriors be huge players at the NBA Trade Deadline?
NBA Rumors: Rival teams are trying to poach some of the Golden State Warriors players ahead of the trade deadline.
After getting off to a 6-2 start to the season, it's been nothing but disappointment for the Golden State Warriors. So much so that heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, there could be a chance the Warriors become surprise sellers.
The Warriors are 5-12 since early November and there aren't many signs of the team turning things around. Golden State has an average offense and defense so far this season. Aside from Stephen Curry, no other player has been especially good for the Warriors.
Klay Thompson looks like a player that is well beyond the prime years of his career and Draymond Green has made more waves for his physical altercations than his play on the floor. Andrew Wiggins has been relegated to a bench role recently and this team is no longer one of the deepest in the league.
At 11-14, it's not even a guarantee that the Warriors are going to qualify for the postseason in the Western Conference. They're currently sitting outside the top 10 of the West standings and there is a growing sense around the league that perhaps they could be in seller mode.
According to a recent report, there are several teams around the league that have been calling the Warriors to see if any players on their roster are available.
Would the Golden State Warriors be sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline?
For now, there's not much to this report. However, it's very much something to keep an eye on. The Warriors may not fit as a team right now, but several of their veteran players could be intriguing additions for contenders at the deadline.
If that's not what the Warriors are, there could be several players on their roster that would make sense to be moved at the trade deadline.
However, I find it hard to believe that the Warriors are in a place where they're going to throw in the towel on the season. When push comes to shove, champions rarely throw in the towel when they should. That's part of their DNA that has allowed them to become champions - they always seem to think they have a shot to climb out of whatever hole they find themselves.
I think that's where the Warriors find themselves. They still feel they have a shot to salvage the season. But that is unlikely to stop rival teams from trying to poach some of their difference-makers on their roster.