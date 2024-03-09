NBA Rumors: Rudy Gobert makes outrageously bold claim about NBA officiating
Rudy Gobert is the next player that has called out the NBA officiating, but did he take these claims too far?
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season, in a good way. They're on pace to finish with one of the best records in the Western Conference and one of the bigger reasons why is Rudy Gobert, who has once again emerged as one of the best defensive players in the league.
However, after fouling out in a recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Gobert made headlines in another way other than his on-the-court play. In sorts, Gobert called out the officials.
Here's exactly what Gobert said:
""I made some mistakes. I airballed a dunk. Mistakes happen. Referees make mistakes, too. But sometimes I think it’s more than mistakes. I think everyone that’s in this league knows. I think it’s got to get better...- Rudy Gobert
“I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way.”"
It's tough to read between the lines of what exactly Gobert was saying but it's clear that he was not happy with the way he was officiated toward the end of Minnesota's game against Cleveland.
If Gobert was insinuating that some of the NBA officiating is being impacted by gambling, that's certainly a bold claim. It's also unfair to a great extent considering it can't really be proved either way without tangible evidence. Even then, that's not a given.
But mistakes by officials are not something new. This is a trend that has grown with the expansion of technology and the fact that fans can now see every possible angle. That wasn't the case even 10 years ago, much less 20 years ago. But mistakes by officials are part of the human element that is offered in sports. And that is not going to change.
There's no question this is quite the accusation that Gobert is possibly making. Maybe he clarifies himself in the future but the last thing the NBA needs is a narrative growing that its officiating is being impacted by gambling. Especially considering they already have some of this in their recent past.
Nevertheless, this is something to keep in mind moving forward. Will these comments just disappear or will they gain some stream across the league? With the NBA Playoffs on the horizon, this is not an ideal situation for commissioner Adam Silver.