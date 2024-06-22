NBA Rumors: San Antonio Spurs eyeing bold trade ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
NBA Rumors: The San Antonio Spurs could be preparing to make a bold move ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
The San Antonio Spurs were awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and turned that asset into Victor Wembanyama. After making such a selection and watching him play during his rookie season, it seems as if the Spurs are set for at least the next decade - assuming he continues to develop into the player that many believe he can be at his height. However, the Spurs are far from a finished product.
This is a roster that still very much has its work cut out for them heading into the NBA offseason. And making a move up the draft board is not something that is completely off the table for the Spurs heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. With the NBA Draft a few days away, it's certainly something to keep an eye on as the whispers and rumors continue to unfold.
According to a recent report, the Spurs could be eyeing a potential move up to the top of the draft. The next few days should prove to be that much more interesting as NBA Draft week is upon us.
Who could the San Antonio Spurs target with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
If the Spurs were to make the bold move to trade up to the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, it's tough to predict who they could be looking to target. It's unclear if the Spurs would want to jump in front of the Washington Wizards to select Alex Sarr or if they are looking to jump ahead of the Atlanta Hawks in an attempt to select a prospect they could be looking at picking.
But with the No. 4 and No. 8 picks, and a plethora of future draft picks, the Spurs will have the option to move up if they want to. But at this point, it's tough to predict what this team will end up doing at the NBA Draft.
Maybe they want to jump a few spots to select Zaccharie Risacher or one of the talented guards that may be off the board by the time they go on the clock at No. 4? If nothing else, this most recent rumor will certainly make for an interesting next few days.